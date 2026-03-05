Colorado Avalanche acquire forward Nicolas Roy in trade with Toronto Maple Leafs for conditional first, fifth-round picks

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Nicolas Roy in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, the team announced. The Avs agreed to the trade in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick in 2027 and a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2026.

EDMONTON, CANADA - FEBRUARY 3: Nicolas Roy #55 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in action during the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on February 3, 2026, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Leila Devlin / Getty Images

General manager Chris MacFarland and the Avs front office have remained active ahead of the Friday NHL trade deadline. The acquisition of the 29-year-old veteran forward from Quebec adds depth up and down the forward lines for the Avs.

Roy, who is primarily a centerman, can slot into both bottom and top six roles for the Avalanche, adding beneficial competition throughout the lineup for the final stretch of the regular season, and into the playoffs.

The newest member of the Burgundy and Blue! pic.twitter.com/L7in4qXEf6 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 5, 2026

Among his career achievements, Roy was a member of the 2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship team. He had spent the majority of his career in Vegas before his short stint with the Leafs this season.

Despite the famous last name, Nicolas Roy bears not relationship to Avs legend Patrick Roy, who is also the current head coach of the New York Islanders.

The newest members of the Avalanche -- Nic Roy has posted 5 goals and 15 assists in 59 games this season, while logging an average of 14:45 in time on ice.