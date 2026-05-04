Colorado Avalanche kick the door open to begin second round against Minnesota Wild in 9-6 victory

The Colorado Avalanche quickly drove away any doubt that the team would be ready to start the second round against the division rival Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

The offense was plentiful between both teams to start the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but the Avs were able to rise above with a 9-6 victory over the Wild.

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 03: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against Nico Sturm #78 of the Minnesota Wild during the first period in Game One of the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 03, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Avalanche took a commanding 3-0 lead in the first period in front of the home crowd at Ball Arena in Denver, but the Wild were not ready to bow out of the contest. The away team managed to bring the game within one score to end the first period down 3-2 to the Avs.

After that, it became a track meet to the finish for both teams. But when the Avs needed to answer, they were up to the task and secured the first victory of the series.

Colorado Avalanche website

The remaining schedule of the second round between the Avs and the Wild is available on the Colorado Avalanche website, where updates will be made as needed.