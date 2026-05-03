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Colorado Avalanche take on the Minnesota Wild for Game 1 of the second round of the playoffs

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche are facing another one of the top teams in the NHL.

Game one of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins at 7 p.m. at Ball Arena. The Avs have been off for a week after sweeping the LA Kings. Now they're facing the Minnesota Wild, who beat the Dallas Stars in the last round.

The teams are closely matched. They split their games, two wins apiece, and two of the games went to a shootout.

Right Wing Martin Necas said, "[They're] a really good team. They've been chasing us down the whole season with Dallas. We played LA, which is really good defensively, and I feel like these guys are similar but way more talented defensively. So, it's gonna be a great series. We've got to be sharp, and we're excited."

Despite skating for the last three days, Josh Manson will not be playing on Sunday night. Minnesota will also be without a couple of its starters.

UCHealth is bringing more fun to the fans on Sunday with a Cale Makar look-alike contest ahead of the game. The winner will receive two tickets to game two of the playoffs.

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