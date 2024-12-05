Colorado Avalanche Report: Low probability, but high consequence conditions this weekend

There are high consequence avalanche conditions this weekend in Colorado. Find out what that means

The storm system before Thanksgiving dropped feet of snow in some mountain locations. During and right after the Thanksgiving storm, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center received dozens of avalanche reports per day. Since that storm, the number of avalanche reports has steadily decreased.

This past week, we have moved into a mild and dry period. Most of the avalanche activity is taking place on west, north and east facing slopes with southerly-facing terrain offering generally safer travel conditions.

There's generally moderate danger across Colorado heading into the weekend. But even though the probability is low, the consequences remain high.

"Most of the avalanche activity we're seeing is big enough to bury or kill a person," said Deputy Director Brian Lazar from the CAIC.

The CAIC says while triggering an avalanche is unlikely, if you do trigger an avalanche it could result in a very large slide because the slides are breaking deeper and wider. According to the CAIC, above 11,000 feet on the northerly and easterly facing slopes, you can still trigger large and destructive avalanches.

Dry and mild conditions are expected through Saturday, but on Sunday the next storm system arrives and it will bring snow back to the forecast. We could see 3 to 12 inches of snow in the high country.

The CAIC expects moderate avalanche danger to continue into early next week, but with potentially a foot of snow in some areas wind-drifted slabs could pose a risk, especially at higher elevations, particularly for mountain locations that pick up more than 8 inches of snow Sunday and Monday.