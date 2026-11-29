The Colorado Avalanche on Saturday honored a 33-year-old police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month. Lakewood Police Agent Nick Graham was shot and killed while exchanging gunfire with a suspect on Nov. 5.

Lakewood Police

The team held First Responders Night for their home game against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena in Denver. They began the game with a moment of silence for Graham and showed his police photo on the jumbotron.

During the national anthem they also had the Lakewood Police Department Honor Guard do the flag presentation.

Lakewood Police

Lakewood Police Department thanked the Avs on a social media post and shared the following comment on Facebook: "We are deeply grateful to the entire Avalanche organization and the fans at Ball Arena for standing with our department, supporting Nick's family, and welcoming the Lakewood Police Department Honor Guard to present the colors during the national anthem. Your support means more to our agency and community than words can say."

Among those who shared comments on the Facebook post was Rhonda Harms Glenn, who wrote: "A sincere and respectful tribute to Agent Graham, his family, and the Lakewood PD. Makes me proud to be an Avalanche fan."

Graham was killed near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard when he and other officers were approaching a suspect from a hit-and-run and that person started shooting at them. Several other officers were injured, as well as a bystander. The shooter was killed by return fire from the officers.

Graham's extensive public service is outlined on Lakewood police's website. He worked on the Investigations Division, the Persons Team, and the Major Crimes Team. He is survived by his parents, his wife and their 1-year-old child.

The Avalanche wound up defeating the Sharks 6-3 for their fourth straight win.