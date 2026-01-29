Colorado Avalanche teams up with "Dungeon Crawler Carl" author Matt Dinniman to support cat rescue

One of the biggest authors in LitRPG is joining the Colorado Avalanche this April for a special fan event during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

After the success of the "Fourth Wing Night," the Avs wanted to offer the fans something special. Colorado Avalanche Marketing Director Megan Boyle said that, while the team was looking for options for another book night, goaltender Scott Wedgewood suggested one of his favorite series, "Dungeon Crawler Carl," by Matt Dinniman.

In Dinniman's hit series, the apocalypse will be televised. Readers follow Carl and his ex-girlfriend's cat, Princess Donut, after an alien invasion destroys the Earth, forcing many of the survivors into a sadistic, deadly game show for an intergalactic audience. The video-game like dungeon crawl pits survivors against the clock and numerous challenges as they fight with style, hoping to attract a following and sponsors who can help them survive. But Carl is determined to break them all.

In a Reddit post, Dinniman stated that he has always been a hockey fan.

Dinniman will join the Avs on April 11 to meet fans and raise funds for a good cause. A portion of each ticket will go to support the Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue in Denver. The nonprofit is a free-roaming shelter that has cared for homeless cats and kittens in the Denver area for over 35 years.

The Standard Ticket Package includes:

A co-branded hat featuring Princess Donut

A hardcover DCc book with a signed bookplate

A ticket to the April 11 game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Colorado Avalanche and Dungeon Crawler Carl co-branded logo for special merchandise at book night with Matt Dinniman. Colorado Avalanche

VIP packages include these items as well as access to a book signing with Dinniman. Only 100 VIP packages are available.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 and are expected to sell quickly. You can fill out a ticket interest form online here.