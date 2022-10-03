Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority helps vehicle owners keep from being targets
The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority is trying to help vehicle owners from being targeted by thieves, specifically when it comes to catalytic converter theft.
The agency is teaming up with local police departments and other law enforcement for catalytic converter label pick ups, or installation events. Find one near you here: lockdownyourcar.org.
