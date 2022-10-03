Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority helps vehicle owners keep from being targets

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority helps vehicle owners keep from being targets
Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority helps vehicle owners keep from being targets 02:47

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority is trying to help vehicle owners from being targeted by thieves, specifically when it comes to catalytic converter theft. 

The agency is teaming up with local police departments and other law enforcement for catalytic converter label pick ups, or installation events.  Find one near you here: lockdownyourcar.org

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 5:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.