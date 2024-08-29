Colorado authorities arrest suspect accused of homicide that happened in Greenwood Village

The Greenwood Village Police Department says one person has been taken into custody after being accused of a homicide that happened in April.

According to the police department, officers and members of the FBI Safe Street Task Force arrested 19-year-old Jorge Trujillo for his alleged connection to a homicide that happened on April 27 in the area of East Union Avenue and South Yosemite Street.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Greenwood Village PD says a warrant for Trujillo was issued on May 14 for charges of second-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Authorities also say that the homicide location seemed random and was not connected to Cherry Creek High School which is nearby.