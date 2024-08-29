Watch CBS News
Colorado authorities arrest suspect accused of homicide that happened in Greenwood Village

By Kasey Richardson

The Greenwood Village Police Department says one person has been taken into custody after being accused of a homicide that happened in April.

According to the police department, officers and members of the FBI Safe Street Task Force arrested 19-year-old Jorge Trujillo for his alleged connection to a homicide that happened on April 27 in the area of East Union Avenue and South Yosemite Street. 

Greenwood Village PD says a warrant for Trujillo was issued on May 14 for charges of second-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. 

Authorities also say that the homicide location seemed random and was not connected to Cherry Creek High School which is nearby. 

