Over 2,500 Colorado cyclists participate in Winter Bike to Work Day

Winter Bike to Work Day was underway in Colorado on Friday morning. Despite the chilly start, thousands of people were signed up to participate.

CBS

We were in Aurora at on of the 50 breakfast stations that operated during the morning commute for all the cyclists making their routes. There, participants could get some coffee and water, but most importantly breakfast burritos.



Winter Bike to Work Day is organized by Way to Go, a program of through Denver Regional Council of Governments.

More than 2,500 riders took the pledge to join in on all the fun for this year's event.

Winter Bike to Work Day ran from 6:30 to 9 a.m.