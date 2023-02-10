Watch CBS News
Local News

Over 2,500 Colorado cyclists participate in Winter Bike to Work Day

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Over 2,500 Colorado cyclists participate in Winter Bike to Work Day
Over 2,500 Colorado cyclists participate in Winter Bike to Work Day 01:58

Winter Bike to Work Day was underway in Colorado on Friday morning. Despite the chilly start, thousands of people were signed up to participate. 

aurora-winter-bike-to-work-day.jpg
CBS

We were in Aurora at on of the 50 breakfast stations that operated during the morning commute for all the cyclists making their routes. There, participants could get some coffee and water, but most importantly breakfast burritos.


Winter Bike to Work Day is organized by Way to Go, a program of through Denver Regional Council of Governments.

More than 2,500 riders took the pledge to join in on all the fun for this year's event.

Winter Bike to Work Day ran from 6:30 to 9 a.m.  

morning-copter-frame-140130.jpg
Denver Winter Bike to Work Day 2023 CBS
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 10:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.