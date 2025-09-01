Colorado man dies after ATV rolls on top of him while riding in Summit County

A man died in Colorado's mountains over the Labor Day weekend in an ATV crash. That's according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, which said the accident happened on Sunday in an area called Glacier Ridge.

Inveno Media / Getty Images

Glacier Ridge is located near Georgia Pass, which is a popular area for ATV riding. The man was apparently riding alone, and when other riders drove past they spotted the crash and contacted Summit County's 911 center using a satellite messaging system.

It's not clear exactly what time the man died, the sheriff's office said. He was found in the morning with the ATV flipped on top of him and was declared dead when first responders arrived. He was wearing a helmet.

The man's identity hasn't been released but the sheriff's office said he was a resident of the Front Range.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons gave thanks to the people who contacted 911 when they spotted the crash.

"Satellite messengers are an important tool for backcountry safety. While this incident ended in tragedy, satellite messengers are often the only way to summon help when outside of cell service. In this case, passersby used their devices to get help and remained on scene to assist with the investigation. They did everything they could, and their efforts are commendable," said FitzSimons in a prepared statement.