Colorado Army veteran gets refurbished car thanks to donation

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

An Army veteran and his wife will have an easier time getting to work and running errands thanks to a generous donation of a refurbished car. John Banks and his family were planning to move back to Colorado when their only vehicle was totaled in an accident. 

veteran-car-donation-5vo-transfer-frame-31.jpg
The Veterans Community Project nominated John Banks for the car which was donated from Caliber Collision and Travelers® as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program.   CBS

They pressed on and arrived in Loveland 6 months ago, found jobs within a couple of weeks and housing. They were unable to afford a new vehicle so they have been relying on public transportation to juggle work and school schedules for the couple and their two children, ages 10 and 12. 

veteran-car-donation-5vo-transfer-frame-250.jpg
  An Army veteran and his wife will have an easier time getting to work and running errands thanks to a generous donation of a refurbished car. CBS

"This is a huge blessing it's like a weight lifted from my shoulders," said Banks. 

The Veterans Community Project nominated Banks for the car which was donated from Caliber Collision and Travelers® as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program.  

Jennifer McRae



January 19, 2024



