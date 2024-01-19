Colorado Army veteran gets refurbished car thanks to donation

An Army veteran and his wife will have an easier time getting to work and running errands thanks to a generous donation of a refurbished car. John Banks and his family were planning to move back to Colorado when their only vehicle was totaled in an accident.

They pressed on and arrived in Loveland 6 months ago, found jobs within a couple of weeks and housing. They were unable to afford a new vehicle so they have been relying on public transportation to juggle work and school schedules for the couple and their two children, ages 10 and 12.

"This is a huge blessing it's like a weight lifted from my shoulders," said Banks.

The Veterans Community Project nominated Banks for the car which was donated from Caliber Collision and Travelers® as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program.