One year later, Arapahoe County updates regional approach in addressing homelessness in Colorado

Arapahoe County takes everyday approach to help unhoused people in their community

Arapahoe County recently conducted the annual Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness, but this kind of work isn't just a one-day effort. Last year, Arapahoe County took on a regional approach to addressing homelessness, and the County says a lot has been accomplished since then.

It's been about a year since Arapahoe County commissioners passed the Homelessness Strategic Plan. It's the county's everyday approach to help people get off the streets. The plan itself was developed by the Homeless Coordinating Committee, which works in partnership with more than 100 local organizations and agencies.

One of the partners is GraceFull Community Cafe in downtown Littleton. Every day, the foundation and cafe provide pay-what-you-can meals to about 85 people in need.

"Those are called Grace and Action meals, and that's how we build relationships of trust across the table every day," said Heather Greenwood, the founder and owner of GraceFull Community Cafe.

Greenwood said many people who walk through her doors struggle with food insecurity.

"We do believe that everyone deserves access to fresh, healthy food and good community," said Greenwood.

The cafe is also one of dozens of partners working with the county and the Homeless Coordinating Committee.

"Everyone matters. It's important to have safe spaces where you can do that, and that's our invitation, every day these doors are open, is to come to learn with us, to come to wrestle with these issues," said Greenwood.

GraceFull Community Cafe in downtown Littleton CBS

The county says in the past year it has expanded services and resources to people experiencing homelessness, including:

- Creating guides for medical/mental health services, food banks, warming and cooling shelters

- Helping launch navigation centers, one in Englewood, Littleton, and Sheridan, and a second in Aurora

- Advocating for legislation focused on more affordable housing, transitioning communities

- Hosting weekly networking events, launching educational material on homelessness and challenges among communities

- Working with service providers to improve the intake process for new and existing clients

- Continuing wrap-around supportive services

Greenwood acknowledged it takes a group effort to get people back on the right track.

"We really believe in all of the community coming together and learning from each other," said Greenwood. "We believe everyone's story is valuable and should be accounted for, and should have a voice in the community and can do anything. We'd love to support anything we can do to help funding towards those issues."

Samantha Pennington hopes to get a roof over her head soon. She has a job now, but when she isn't working, you'll likely find her at GraceFull Community Cafe in downtown Littleton.

"We've been living in our car for about four months," said Pennington. "Today, we're just having breakfast. It's really nice here. You don't have to pay here unless you have the money. We definitely don't.

The cafe is a place to get warm and charge up, and also a safe space where grace is in action.

GraceFull Community Cafe CBS

"It's very welcoming. There are plugs here, which is a huge thing," said Pennington. "GraceFull has definitely probably helped more than we even think."

While the Cafe is one part of the solution, there is still a lot of work to be done. The Homeless Coordinating Committee was formed in 2021, and formalized in 2022. Other goals include preventing homelessness by connecting people with prevention resources, promoting the development of a variety of housing options, sharing data among community partners to ensure needs are met, providing additional resources, and building clear pathways for people to obtain housing.