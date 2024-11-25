Watch CBS News
Suspect in Colorado Amber Alert shot man before kidnapping child, police say

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Colorado have deactivated an Amber Alert for a missing boy out of Lakewood. Police say the suspect, a 26-year-old woman, shot a man Monday morning before allegedly kidnapping the child and was considered "armed and dangerous." 

Suspect Crystal Denmon was last seen just before 1 p.m. near the town of Cheraw in southeastern Colorado with a 7-year-old.

crystal-denmon-pic.jpg
Crystal Denmon CBI

According to Lakewood police, the child was safely located just before 4 p.m. Monday. 

Lakewood police say Denmon shot a man around 6 a.m. in an apartment in the 1700 block of Kendall Street Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital and, as officers investigated the shooting, they noticed the suspect was gone and the man's child was missing, the department said.

Denmon is not the child's mother, but it's unclear what the relationship between them is. The condition of the man was not immediately clear as of about 3 p.m.

Cheraw is in Otero County, about 190 miles southeast of Denver.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

