Aircraft lands safely after losing power during take off from Front Range Airport

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Adams County Sheriff's Office says an aircraft taking off from Front Range Airport landed safely after losing power.

The sheriff's office said around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday a student pilot took off from the airport and headed south. Once he got 100 feet of altitude the aircraft suddenly lost power.

It was reported that the student remained calm and was able to land in a field about half of a mile east of Peterson Road. 

A few power lines were struck causing Hwy 36 to be closed between Peterson and Harback Road as utility crews repair the downed lines. 

Authorities are advising the public to use alternate routes if travel is needed in the area. 

The sheriff's office says no one was injured during the incident. 

