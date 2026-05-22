Colorado Air National Guard conducts Memorial Day flyovers to honor fallen veterans

The Colorado Air National Guard and Colorado Army National Guard will be flying high this Memorial Day holiday weekend as their pilots take to the skies for a series of flyovers across the state.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard will take flight, and the Army Aviation Support Facility at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora will conduct a helicopter flyover of the Colorado Freedom Memorial's Colorado Remembers America 250 – Colorado 150 Ceremony on Saturday, May 23, 2026, also in Aurora.

Colorado Air National Guard and Colorado Army National Guard to conduct Memorial Day flyovers. 140th Wing Colorado Air National Guard

According to the CoANG, the flyovers serve as a tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who have lost their lives in service to our country. The pilots also demonstrate the wing's and the AASF's continued support for local communities.

"Our Memorial Day flyovers are a way to honor the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen service members," said U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin "Scrappy" Couchman, 140th Wing commander, in a statement. "These flyovers are a deeply personal way for us to connect with the communities we serve. We stand with our neighbors in reflection, honoring the high cost of freedom and ensuring those who gave everything are never forgotten."

Additional Information about the flyovers:

The 140th Wing will perform flyovers at the following Colorado locations on Saturday. All times are subject to change based on weather and operational requirements: