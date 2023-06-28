Colorado advertising "icon" Tom Hagan dies at 92

Colorado business leader Tom Hagan died and namesake of advertising agency Karsh Hagan has died. According to his family, he passed away from complications from Alzheimer's Disease. He was 92.

Born in Covington, Kentucky in 1931, Hagan was a Korean War veteran who attended Wayne State University in Detroit under the GI Bill. He started his career in PR working at several national agencies before getting a job at Campbell Ewald Marketing Communications firm in Detroit on the Chevrolet automobile account.

He moved to Denver after vacationing here and landed a job at Frye-Sills, where he met Phil Karsh, who he'd later cofound Karsh Hagan with. The company became one of the largest ad agencies in the region, representing clients such as Denver International Airport, Aspen Snowmass, the University of Colorado Anschutz, Colorado's Tourism Office, Clear Creek County's Tourism Office and more.

Tom Hagan Karsh Hagan/Courtesy

"He was not only my dad and my best friend, but he was also my mentor," said his oldest daughter, Kathy Hagan, who also currently serves as co-owner and CEO of the company. "He taught me the ethics of business and life and set an example of hard work. He encouraged me to be an entrepreneur and always promoted the ability to do anything. He always had time for everyone who called him. His guidance and support allowed many to excel in the business, and I am humbled to have represented Dad and Phil's legacy at Karsh Hagan."

Hagan was happiest when he was with his family and especially his grandchildren.

"He exposed us to his love of travel, inspired us to be adventurous," granddaughter Granddaughters, Kate Rundles said.

"He showed us the world and he encouraged us to put fun first, so we never had to 'work' a day in our lives," Emily Rundles, another granddaughter, added.

One of Kash Hagan's biggest clients is VISIT DENVER, the city's longstanding tourism office.

"Tom Hagan was an icon, and VISIT DENVER was fortunate to have worked with him and Phil," President and CEO Richard Scharf said. "For many years we were a gateway to the Rockies, and his creative expertise put Denver on the map as a tourism destination."

Along with Kathy Hagan, Pocky Marranzino owns Karsh Hagan and has been with the agency for 41 years.

"He dedicated himself to helping aspiring young minds and encouraging up-and-coming talent to forge a way into the business," Marranzino said. "Hagan helped establish our Family, Fun, and Freedom culture. He was my friend and always said, 'fun is where you find it.'"

Tom Hagan served on the Ronald McDonald House and the Colorado History Museum board, among others.

He is survived by his wife Pat Hagan, daughters Kathy Hagan, Kelly (Dean) Steppler, Sue (Mark) Heisterman, granddaughters Kate Rundles Tabatabai (Pasha) Tabatabai, Emily Rundles, Laney Steppler, Ali Steppler, Sarah Hagan and great-grandson, Zell Tabatabai.

Also his stepdaughters Deanna (Vic) Brzeg, Lisa (Greg) Leder, grandchildren Britney (Christian) Dunn, Courtney Leder, Jacob Leder, Bryan Brzeg and Jason Brzeg and great-grandchildren Jack Dunn, Maggie Dunn, and Remy Brzeg and many nieces and nephews.

Details of an upcoming service will be announced soon.