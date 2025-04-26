Colorado officials provide update on 2025 wildfire forecast: What to expect and how to prepare

The Colorado wildfire forecast is mixed for 2025. Although officials said parts of the state will see an average year, southern Colorado will see higher risks. Authorities warned residents it's important not to let their guard down. Even during an average year, around 6,000 fires will likely spark across the state, scorching around 160,000 acres.

Fire season in Colorado is year-round, which Director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Mike Morgan said has become the new normal.

"We've had major fires and disasters every month of the year in the state of Colorado, and we can't afford to let our guard down," Morgan asserted.

Despite cuts across agencies that directly support the state's wildfire mitigation and firefighting efforts, like the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management, officials said they feel Colorado has enough staff to handle them.

Colorado Director for the Bureau of Land Management Doug Vilsack said, "We're confident in our firefighting capability for this summer. Obviously, we are managing through a transition, but, for example, we have hired 54 of our seasonals so far for the summer. Generally, I think last year we had 58."

While some of the state is expected to see an average wildfire season, southern Colorado will experience a higher risk this year because of dry conditions in the area. Southeast Colorado will see heightened conditions in April and May, with an increase in fire danger in the southwest this summer.

Executive Director of Colorado Department of Public Safety Stan Hilkey said, as in previous years, they expect wind events to drive much of the state's wildfire activity and urged Coloradans to take extra precautions during them. He explained fire season in Colorado is busy and urged Coloradans to sign up for local alert programs, be cautious with anything that can start a fire and have an evacuation plan ready.

Morgan said that during the summer months, fires happen on a near daily basis and are quickly extinguished, but the state is bound to see some large fires break out. He assured that they're ready for when that happens.

Gov. Jared Polis said destructive fires like the Marshall Fire in Colorado and the Palisades Fire in California, which affected major population centers, are examples of the increasing danger to cities.

"Today, it's more of a question of when, not if, a fire will affect our communities. And that's why we're hard at work upping the bar on fire preparedness at the state level," he said.

Polis said those efforts include prevention measures through forest health and fire mitigation work. He said agencies are expanding the tools they have available, including satellite surveillance and electrical line video, to attack fires more quickly before they can grow out of control.

"We've also, as a state, made historic investments in state firefighting resources, including multiple state-owned helicopters like the Firehawk and multi-mission fixed-wing aircraft, fire engines and crews, contracting air tankers that allow us to quickly respond to fires across the state rather than wait for resources that are shared among multiple states," Polis explained.

He said that depending on out-of-state resources is too much of a risk because they may not be available when needed. Large parts of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona are under an elevated risk for wildfires this season.

"We've also created a statewide dispatch system to help first responders locally order resources quickly and effectively with shorter response times," said Polis. "I recently signed an executive order to make sure that all the Colorado state employees who serve as volunteer firefighters and first responders get leave, and I continue to encourage our private sector employers to do the same to make sure that when they are needed, their employees are able to take leave to be able to participate as firefighters and first responders."

Morgan said the state's efforts towards fire mitigation are encouraging. "At the end of the day, all of these decisions and all of the work that's being done here is for you as citizens and the visitors of Colorado and all of you fine people in the back of the room that risk your life every day to go out there and keep our community safe."

A major concern for Colorado residents is the increased cost of homeowners' insurance in high-risk areas and the struggle to find coverage. Polis urged Colorado residents to take steps to mitigate risks from wildfires and hail, which he said will help improve risk ratings and make rates more affordable.

Officials stressed that community involvement is essential in preventing the spread of wildfires, particularly as more people are moving into higher risk areas. They encouraged residents to work with their HOA and city councils to organize mitigation efforts and create community wildfire protection plans.

The Colorado State Forest Service offers a guide with steps that can help protect homes and property from wildfires, including:

Ensure the roof has a Class A fire rating

Remove all leaves, needles and other debris from decks, roofs and gutters

Screen attic, roof, eaves and foundation vents with 1/8-inch metal mesh

Screen or wall-in stilt foundations and decks with 1/8-inch metal mesh

Use tempered glass for windows; two or more panes are recommended

Create 6 inches of vertical clearance between the ground and home siding

Replace combustible fencing or gates, at least within 5 feet of the home

The service's website advises working in zones to protect your home. "As you address the home ignition zone on your property, always start with the home or structure and work outwards. Remember, taking action to prepare for wildfire is not a one-time effort — it requires ongoing maintenance to give your home the best chance of surviving a wildfire."