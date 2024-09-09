Coloradans urged to shop smarter to help save money at the grocery store

Inflation has cooled down to its lowest level in three years, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers. Despite that, food prices and costs at the grocery store remain high.

However, there are a few ways you can save a few bucks while grocery shopping. It might take a little extra time and planning beforehand, but you'll thank yourself later when you're checking out at the cash register.

Jessica Trowbridge, the Corporate Affairs Manager for King Soopers, offers some advice and tips for people to shop smarter. Take the time and look at the weekly ads to see what is on sale, and make a list. You won't buy what you don't need, and then you will have your meals planned for the week or can stock up for the future.

"I know that at least for me it's not always my top priority, but when I do it, number one, I save so much more when I'm shopping in our stores, and number two, it takes so much stress off me throughout the week, because I have a meal plan, and it's easy to come home and just prepare those items and they're ready for my family," said Trowbridge.

There are also digital deals that have sales like buy one get one, or spend a certain amount of money, and save money. Take advantage of cash-back offers and opportunities.

Plus look at the shelf tags and the price per item. Sometimes the smaller version of an item is a better deal. Buying in bulk isn't always the most cost-friendly, especially if some of it goes to waste and gets thrown away anyway.

Also be sure to consider the seasonal sales, like during the back-to-school season, tissues, and Clorox wipes are on sale.

"We're right at the tip of cold and flu season. So if you look at the medications, we have a lot of medications on sale. As we approach the holiday season, you'll see those holiday items like cranberry sauce and gravy start to go on sale, to help customers put the items they want and need in their cart at a more affordable price," said Trowbridge.

Consider buying other brands that are more affordable than name brands. You can also stack your savings. For example on Fridays, every dollar you spend in stores equals four points at the pump.

"We also run promotions where when you buy gift cards in our stores, you get additional fuel points. So if you know that you're going to Home Depot to buy something, buy the gift cards here, and then you also get the added fuel benefit in our stores, or you can save it the pump," said Trowbridge.