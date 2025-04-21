Coloradans remember Pope Francis, who was "always pushing the cause of immigration, immigrants, refugees"

Coloradans remember Pope Francis: "He was kind of a warrior for me"

Coloradans remember Pope Francis: "He was kind of a warrior for me"

Coloradans remember Pope Francis: "He was kind of a warrior for me"

For a full hour Monday morning, the bells of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver rang in memory of Pope Francis. It was just part of remembering the pontiff following his death Monday.

Worshippers attended masses throughout the day as the Pope was mourned by Catholics around the world.

"He carried his kindness for human beings, his kindness for humanity into the Vatican," said church member Andrea Jackson.

There will be masses in remembrance of Francis for nine days with the College of Cardinals starting its work of selecting a new pope in about two weeks. For now, Irish born American Cardinal Kevin Farrell will lead the church.

In churches all across the world, including Colorado, Francis was remembered for his work caring for the poor and marginalized as well as immigrants and migrants.

"Because the kind of pope Pope Francis was, that was always pushing the cause of immigration, immigrants, refugees. That the people, the Hispanic people felt very embraced, understood and supported," said Bishop Jorge Rodriquez Auxilliary Bishop of Denver.

"Here we have a pope who really loves us, understands us, and is with us," said Bishop Rodriguez, who leads the heavily immigrant populated St. Joseph's Church of Denver at 6th and Galapago.

"As an immigrant, you know living in our country, coming to another place to live, he encouraged us to keep it up," said Araceli Gutierrez, a member of the church for twenty years.

"He was kind of like a warrior for me," said church member Antonia Martinez. "The shield for us."

When Francis was selected as pope, the first from the Americas, it was cause for celebration, even while Martinez is Mexican and Francis from Argentina.

"We finally have somebody that is going to understand more our culture and our faith," she recalled.

Gutierrez said she will recall the day with memories of where she was just like 9/11.

"Talking to us, in our language. It was beautiful. It was beautiful always to have a word of encouragement," she said.

Both women prayed and thought about their beliefs that Francis is now with God. Gutierrez's husband pointed out something she also shared.

"He says, 'well we lost a pope, but we gained a saint.'"