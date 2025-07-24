As more Coloradans want to live in Mexico, consulate warns of scams

Mexican Consulate in Denver shares tips on avoiding scams when relocating

As more Coloradans consider relocating to Mexico, the Mexican Consulate in Denver is warning about scam artists and intermediaries offering to sell appointments for visas.

In the last year, the Consulate reports a 15% increase in applications for residency in Mexico.

A Westminster couple shared their experience applying for a visa in hopes of educating others.

Randy and Amy Lodes

"How exciting!" exclaimed Amy Lodes, as she and her husband Randy worked with a consular employee to process paperwork to obtain temporary residency in Mexico.

Just weeks into retirement, the Lodes are chasing a dream that began on a beach in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico.

"This started percolating years ago when we were on vacations and we'd go on beach walks," said Randy Lodes.

Amy Lodes chimed in, "Houses (were) for sale on the beach, and we were like 'What would it be like to live here?'"

The Lodes gathered up birth and marriage certificates and put together financial records to prove they have adequate income. They did their research and knew to go straight to the Mexican Consulate in Denver to apply for temporary residency.

Others, however, have shelled out hundreds of dollars unnecessarily.

Miguel Barradas Cerón is the Consul for Legal Affairs at the Mexican Consulate, and said, "Do not pay for appointments, do not pay for any kind of intermediaries. If you have any questions regarding your visa process, you can come to us; we can solve your questions face-to-face here at the consulate. You can email us."

Once approved for a visa, the fee is $54, which is paid at the Consulate.

The Lodes look forward to having their retirement savings go further.

Amy Lodes said, "We're going to pay approximately $1,000 a month, American money, for our condo in Mexico."

Amy and Randy Lodes

She and Randy Lodes continued, "It has a rooftop patio, so we have an amazing amount of living space, with a plunge pool, you can see the ocean and the palms."

They look forward to a slower pace, warm weather year-round, and making new friends.

"I've always said 'my toes need to be in the sand every single day, '" Amy Lodes noted.

Doing their research and following the visa application instructions to the letter has been worth it, they say.

"Congratulations!", the Lodes were told. "Yay, thank you! We're so excited!" added Amy Lodes.

It's not necessary to get a visa for travel to Mexico for stays lasting less than six months.

To learn more about applying for temporary or permanent residency in Mexico, visit the consulate's website.