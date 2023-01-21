Watch CBS News
Coloradans finish 5K race with "bone cracking cold" polar plunge

By Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

Hundreds of brave Coloradans gathered at Horsetooth Reservoir in the early hours of Saturday morning for a 5K race that ended in a polar plunge.

The "Polar Bear 5K and Polar Plunge" takes place each year just west of Fort Collins in order to help raise funds for the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.  

Participants started their race in the morning near the boat ramps of the southwest corner of Horsetooth Reservoir. After running a 5K race, the participants are welcome to eat and drink before participating in the polar plunge. 

Medics and other safety professionals were gathered around a large square of ice that had been carved out of the lake. 

Participants are then encouraged to lose all of their warm clothing and jump into the lake in their swimwear, shorts, costumes or other outfits. 

"It is pretty intense. It is down to the bone. Bone cracking cold. But, it is worth it, and what a great recovery after a nice run," said participant Quinha McBride.

All proceeds of the race are then donated to the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 4:07 PM

