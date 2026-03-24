Coloradans who underwent conversion therapy could sue for damages under proposed bill

A newly introduced bill at the Colorado State Capitol would allow LGBTQ individuals to sue for damages caused by so-called conversion therapy, or therapy aimed at changing the sexual orientation or gender identity of a person.

The practice was banned in Colorado in 2019, and the American Medical Association - among other medical and mental health organizations - has said it is ineffective and can lead to depression, anxiety, and other psychological injuries.

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 14: Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie in front of the House Gallery starts the 2026 legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Colorado on January 14, 2026. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Sponsors of HB26-1322 say many of those harmed by the therapy don't come forward for years. Their bill would eliminate the statute of limitations in cases involving conversion therapy.

Individuals could sue their therapists, facilities that hired the therapists, and anyone who knew or should have known about the therapy and didn't take reasonable steps to stop it.

Plaintiffs could recover economic and punitive damages if they could prove that the therapy was a substantial factor in their psychological injuries.

The bill is sponsored by State Representatives Alex Valdez and Karen McCormick in the House and State Senators Lisa Cutter and Kyle Mullica in the Senate.

The House Judiciary Committee will hear the bill this Wednesday.