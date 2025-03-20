Coloradans betting on sports at record-setting pace at places like Monarch Casino

Over the past several years, sports betting across the country and in Colorado has exploded in popularity, and with March Madness finally here, everyone is trying to pick the underdog they can win big on.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa is one place where they've seen a lot more people gambling on the games and watching them too.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa CBS

Erica Ferris, the director of casino marketing at Monarch Casino Resort Spa said March Madness is the busiest time of the year for them. Plus, any time big games are happening in Denver, they always see more people coming in and filling the sportsbook.

"This is such an exciting time of year. We know that we're going to get lots of folks coming up to our sportsbook and it will be full of people watching games," said Ferris.

This year's March Madness betting also comes as Colorado sports fans have been betting on sports at a record-setting pace.

Colorado legalized sports betting in 2020 and now, 38 states have legalized sports betting in some form. It's gained a lot of popularity in recent years, including in Colorado. According to the state's Department of Revenue, Coloradans bet on sports at a record-breaking pace in January, resulting in $4.4 million in sports betting taxes collected.

"Colorado, it has a vibrant sports betting and it's really showing that Coloradans are interested in really getting and grasping on to sports betting, and the excitement that it can bring along with the game," said Ferris. "It is an exciting time in sports betting. So, as it becomes more popular and people become more knowledgeable in what they're doing, the betters we're seeing are smarter. They're doing more bets at a wider variety."

While most sports betters are men, Ferris says the casino has also seen a lot more people betting on women's sports, including female and male betters. She added this comes as the WNBA and women's college hoops have gained popularity in recent years.

"We are excited, not only this year, about the men's tournament, but also the women's tournament. It's a very exciting time during this great resurgence of women's sports," said Ferris.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa also offers a hotel spa, plus five restaurants, one of which is located next to the sportsbook where guests can enjoy a bite to eat while watching the game.

"This weekend can be not just for sports, but also for a little bit of relaxation. So, make sure to make reservations," said Ferris.