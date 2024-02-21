Watch CBS News
Local News

Cold front advancing towards Colorado has slowed, not set to arrive in the Denver area until late afternoon

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Staying warmer for Wednesday with late day rain chances
Colorado weather: Staying warmer for Wednesday with late day rain chances 02:52

An advancing cold front has slowed, and is not set to arrive in the area until the late afternoon Wednesday. Its late arrival will allow temperatures to climb well above average again Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the Denver metro and Front Range are expected to reach the low to mid-60s again.

pic-1.png

Temperatures in the southeastern corner of the state will climb into the low to mid-70s. The warmth, combined with strong winds, and low humidity are contributing to increased fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 6 PM Wednesday.

pic-2.png

While the southeast deals with fire danger, Colorado's high country will see snowfall Wednesday through Thursday, with most of the accumulating snow expected north of Interstate 70. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Park Range, Medicine Bow Mountains, and the Gore Range through Thursday morning.

pic-3.png

Most of this moisture will track north of Colorado throughout Wednesday afternoon, but by the evening hours, it starts to trickle south, bringing rain changes to the Front Range.

pic-4.png

Those isolated rain showers will transition into a rain/snow mix in the overnight hours, but accumulations for the Denver metro area and Front Range are minimal, with a trace to 1" possible in most areas. The Palmer Divide and Foothills could pick up around 2" of snow.

pic-5.png

By Thursday afternoon chances for rain and snow begin to diminish as a ridge of high pressure builds again. By the weekend temperatures will rebound back into the 60s.  

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 10:41 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.