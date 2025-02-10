Cold blast advances into Colorado bringing several chances of snow to the Denver metro area

Arctic blast drops temperatures and brings several chances of snow to the Denver area

An Arctic front will advance through Colorado by Monday afternoon, setting the stage for a colder and more active couple of days. High temperatures on Monday will warm into the mid- to upper-30s, so while below average, they are not the coldest of the weather that is forecast.

CBS

There is a chance of some light off-and-on snow late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. This first round of snow is only expected to bring a trace to 1 inch of snow to most of the Denver metro area. By Tuesday afternoon, a better chance of more widespread accumulating snow arrives.

CBS

Roads will likely be slick for the Tuesday evening commute as steady snow will continue overnight. By Wednesday morning roughly 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected for the Denver metro area.

CBS

High temperatures on Tuesday will be cold, dropping into the 20s, but even colder air surges in Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will only climb into the teens, with below-zero wind chills across the state.

CBS

By Thursday morning we will feel the coldest air of this arctic blast, as morning wind chills dip to roughly -15.