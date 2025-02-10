Watch CBS News
Local News

Cold blast advances into Colorado bringing several chances of snow to the Denver metro area

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Arctic blast drops temperatures and brings several chances of snow to the Denver area
Arctic blast drops temperatures and brings several chances of snow to the Denver area 03:12

An Arctic front will advance through Colorado by Monday afternoon, setting the stage for a colder and more active couple of days. High temperatures on Monday will warm into the mid- to upper-30s, so while below average, they are not the coldest of the weather that is forecast.

fawd-details.png
CBS

There is a chance of some light off-and-on snow late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. This first round of snow is only expected to bring a trace to 1 inch of snow to most of the Denver metro area. By Tuesday afternoon, a better chance of more widespread accumulating snow arrives.

fr-futurecast-alex.png
CBS

Roads will likely be slick for the Tuesday evening commute as steady snow will continue overnight. By Wednesday morning roughly 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected for the Denver metro area.

snow-totals.png
CBS

High temperatures on Tuesday will be cold, dropping into the 20s, but even colder air surges in Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will only climb into the teens, with below-zero wind chills across the state.

wind-chill.png
CBS

By Thursday morning we will feel the coldest air of this arctic blast, as morning wind chills dip to roughly -15. 

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.