CO drivers face lane closures in Glenwood Canyon

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

The eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14, so crews can remove a semi that crashed last week. The closures will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers will be directed on the DeBeque cutoff to get around the closure. Westbound drivers will not be affected. 

i70-semi-removal-3-from-csp-eagle.jpg
Crews removed a crashed semi-truck from I-70. CSP Eagle

The crash happened Thursday at mile marker 130, about three miles west of Dotsero, just outside the canyon. 

It took more than an hour to extricate the driver, a 38-year-old male from California. His injuries were not life-threatening. 

Crews had to empty the tractor's saddle tanks, the side-mounted fuel tanks, before tipping the truck up right. Colorado State Patrol doesn't know what load the semi was carrying, only that it was light or no load. 

semi-crash-i-70-glenwood-canyon.jpg
CDOT

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 10:18 AM

