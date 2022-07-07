Watch CBS News
I-70 eastbound closed until Thursday evening in Glenwood Canyon after semi crash

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

A semi crash closed eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday morning. That crash was expected to keep the interstate closed for several hours, possibly up to 8 more hours until Thursday evening.  

semi-crash-i-70.jpg
CDOT

The crash happened at mile marker 130, about three miles west of Dotsero, just outside the canyon. It took more than an hour to extricate the driver, a 38-year-old male from California. His injuries were not life-threatening. 

Crews may have to empty the tractor's saddle tanks, the side-mounted fuel tanks, before uprighting the truck. Colorado State Patrol doesn't know what load the semi was carrying, only that it was light or no load. 

The closure includes all eastbound lanes between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero. Initially, all lanes of I-70 were closed in the canyon. Westbound I-70 is open with one lane. 

What caused the crash is being investigated. 

semi-crash-i-70-dotsero-glenwoo.jpg
CSP

Drivers should anticipate the eastbound lane closure will last several hours and delays westbound with the lane reduction. 

Drivers are urged to plan an alternate route around the I-70 closure. If using the northern alternate route, via US 40, motorists should anticipate traffic at the Silverthorne interchange (exit 205) due to construction in the area.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 12:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

