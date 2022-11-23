Club Q deadly shooting suspect appears in court, held without bail

The suspected gunman who opened fire inside Club Q on Saturday night, killing five and injuring more than a dozen others, appeared in court virtually on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was attacked by clubgoers and held until police arrived after allegedly opening fire inside the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

CBS

Aldrich appeared before the judge via a virtual link and was partially blocked by defense attorneys. The suspect appeared in a yellow jumpsuit and was slumped down in the chair with hands bound in front. Aldrich was advised of their rights.

Aldrich faces possible murder and bias-motivated crimes. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The suspect's defense attorneys said the suspect is nonbinary and court filings submitted by the defense team refer to the suspect as "Mx. Aldrich," and the attorneys' footnotes assert that Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

Anderson Aldrich Colorado Springs Police

"To us in this legal proceeding is known as the defendant," said 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen.

Aldrich was known as Nicholas Franklin Brink until 2016. Weeks before turning 16, Aldrich petitioned a Texas court for a name change, court records show. A petition for the name change was submitted on Brink's behalf by their grandparents, who were their legal guardians at the time.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6 where formal charges are expected to be filed at that time. Aldrich remains in custody on a no-bond hold.