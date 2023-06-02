Closing arguments set in murder trial for Terrell Jones accused of killing Andrew Graham in 2009

Closing arguments set to begin in Terrell Jones trial for the murder of Andrew Graham

Closing arguments are expected Friday in the murder trial for Terrell Jones, charged with shooting and killing Andrew Graham in 2009.

Terrell Jones CBS

Graham was shot and killed Nov. 5, 2009, as he was walking from an RTD light rail station to his home in Centennial.

Three witnesses integral to the trial- Allen Ford, Clarissa Lockhart and Joseph Martin- all had significant criminal histories and prosecutors told the jury there are "inconsistencies" with what the three have told investigators over the years. Prosecutors believe all three were with Jones at the time of the shooting.

The prosecution said the four were attempting to rob Graham near the Park Meadows Mall because robbing citizens along Denver's 16th Street Mall had become problematic with increased police presence.

Lockhart, Martin and Ford have all pleaded guilty to lesser charges in connection to the Graham murder and all have been sentenced to prison.

Prosecutors said several times during the trial that each of them have identified Terrell Jones as the person who shot Graham in the back as he tried to escape.

Andrew Graham CBS

Jones was 16 at the time of the murder.

The defense noted how the witnesses' stories have changed over the years, with the three sometimes implicating Jones in the shooting and at other times exonerating him.

Jones' defense attorney said there were "no straight lines, no meshing" in the stories of what occurred, and she noted there was an "astonishing" lack of physical evidence connecting Jones to the murder.