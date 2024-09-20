Watch CBS News
Closing arguments begin in Boulder grocery store shooting trial

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Both the prosecution and defense presented closing arguments in the Boulder grocery store shooting trial on Friday. Testimony wrapped up on Wednesday in the trial where the gunman is accused of shooting and killing 10 people at the South Table Mesa King Soopers on March 22, 2021.  

Jurors must determine if Ahmad Alissa, the gunman who admitted to the shooting, was legally sane at the time of the attack.

Testimony for the defense included witnesses who were in the store at the time of the shooting and police officers who were first on scene after reports of the shooting. 

Opening statements in the trial began Sept. 5. Jurors are expected to receive instructions and begin deliberations by Friday afternoon. 

Alissa has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity; he's now facing several charges including 10 counts of first-degree murder.

