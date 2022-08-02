Climate advocates in Colorado call on President Biden to act on climate crisis

Coloradans gathered in Superior on Tuesday to call on President Joe Biden and Gov. Jared Polis to take action on the climate crisis. Several groups joined victims of the Marshall Fire at the site of a home destroyed by the fire in December 2021.

The groups want the president to declare a climate emergency, calling it a "Code Red for Climate."

"Coloradans and people across the world are already suffering the impacts of increasingly devastating wildfires, drought, floods, extreme temperatures, and impacts to our economy, agriculture, tourism, winter sports, and more," said Micah Parkin, Exec. Director of 350 Colorado.

Tuesday's demonstration is part of a national push to get more federal action.