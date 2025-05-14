Civic Center EATS gives women and BIPOC-owned business platform to shine

A food truck tradition kicks off in Denver's Civic Center Park this week. Civic Center EATS brings food trucks and their finest cuisine to the park, just in time for lunch.

CBS

Civic Center EATS will be at Civic Center Park most Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place during three different seasons. The spring season will go from May 14 until June 26; the summer season will go from July 9 until Aug. 28; and the fall season will go from Sept. 10 to Oct. 16.

More than a dozen food trucks will be available for you to choose from, and many of them will be women-owned or BIPOC-owned businesses. Civic Center EATS prioritizes these businesses by giving them a chance to connect with a broader community while gaining valuable exposure.

This has helped businesses like Picaera Puerto Rican Cuisine, which has grown over the years in part due to the lunchtime tradition.

CBS

"It's a good way to advertise my business," said Erik Carballo, owner of Picaera Puerto Rican Cuisine. "So, I have, I get a bunch of like, events and things like that because of Civic Center EATS."

Civic Center EATS also gives the youth an opportunity to gain valuable experience through its Youth Empowerment Academy. It is about giving everyone a chance to learn, grow, and make some money while serving food to others.

"So many of these are small, local entrepreneurs," said Eric Lazzari, Executive Director Civic Center Conservancy. "Maybe this is their first business or early start in their journey, and it's important that they have the opportunity right in the heart of the city to interact with the public, build their brand, and introduce people to their food."

Find the menus and schedules for the food trucks online.