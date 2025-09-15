Immigrants find community in Denver as they prepare for U.S. citizenship exam

Immigrants find community in Denver as they prepare for U.S. citizenship exam

Immigrants find community in Denver as they prepare for U.S. citizenship exam

Last year approximately 818,500 people in the United States were granted U.S. citizenship, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Every year, thousands of Coloradans prepare for the citizenship exam.

CBS Colorado visited a class with residents studying English, U.S. history and government. The participants are also helping each other build confidence for their big day.

CBS

"Bienvenidos a clase," said instructor Felice Morales, welcoming students to class.

At Denver Public Schools Far Northeast Community Hub, aspiring citizens create community while studying U.S. civics.

"Manuel, why do you want to become a U.S. citizen?" asked Morales. "For a better life," the student responded.

Morales says for people who didn't attend U.S. schools, some parts of the civics studies are challenging.

"Knowing why the Civil War happened. Why World War II happened? Who we fought during those times, so it's really hard for them to memorize the names and memorize the whole history," said Morales.

Luz Ocampo has returned to visit classmates a day after passing the citizenship exam.

"What is the first president?" asked Ocampo to her peers. "George Washington," they respond.

Ocampo Family

She prepared for seven months and wants her friends to know it all paid off.

"I feel nervous, excited, and the test is easy," said Ocampo.

Luz and her daughter Itzel studied together and challenged one another.

"How many amendments does the constitution have?" asks Luz, and Itzel responds, "27."

Itzel didn't want her mother to get tripped up during the interview because of her limited English.

"I want my family proud for me," said Luz.

Itzel urged Luz to make sure she took time to absorb and understand what was being asked.

"I think I was pretty hard with her but it's because I love her and I want her to succeed," said Itzel Ocampo, who took the class and earned her U.S. citizenship earlier this year.

In the course of preparing, Itzel was surprised to find what some Coloradans didn't know.

"I was like 'What you mean you don't know if you're from here? You're supposed to know more about your government.' But they don't," added Itzel.

CBS

Morales says students eventually are fascinated by the structure of the U.S. government, and feel better informed to follow current affairs.

"This is where checks and balances come into place," said Morales. "There's three branches of government. No branch is higher than any…All of them are the same. No branch has more power than the other."

And with the new understanding, these new and aspiring U.S. citizens look forward to taking part in the democratic process.

"I want vote in the next elections," said Luz.

CBS

"I want to help the country and my people in this way," added Itzel.

To review the 100 questions used to prepare for the citizenship exam, visit https://www.uscis.gov/citizenship/find-study-materials-and-resources/study-for-the-test

For details about where Denver Public Schools offers free citizenship classes, visit https://face.dpsk12.org/o/communityengagement/page/community-hubs