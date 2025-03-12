Top Colorado chefs compete in cinema-inspired cook-off at the Boulder International Film Festival

The Boulder International Film Festival runs March 13 - 16, 2025. In addition to screening 68 films from 18 countries, the Festival is known for it's parties. The whole thing kicks off with the biggest party of all, CineCHEF. It's a film inspired competition among some of Colorado's top chefs. Ticket holders get to sample dishes made by eight chefs, along with paired wines, local beers, and desserts.

"Local chefs are inspired by some of their favorite films, and we're making special bites," said Linda Hampsten Fox, Chef/Owner of The Bindery in Denver.

CBS

This will be the fifth time Hampsten Fox has participated in CineCHEF. She's won the competition the last four times she was in it. This year, she's hoping to get the edge with an American classic.

"My choice of film is one of my all-time favorites, The Godfather," Hampsten Fox told CBS News Colorado.

Her dish is a Sicilian smoked tuna cannelloni. It's a riff on the famous line from the movie, "Leave the gun. Take the cannoli."

"Cannellini is actually a pasta cannoli," Hampsten Fox explained.

CBS

This pasta cannoli is filled with smoked tuna, sheep-milk ricotta and mascarpone cheeses with a fresh tomato ragu sauce.

"We'll be finishing it with some calabrian chili to bring a little heat to the competition," Hampsten Fox said.

In addition to paying homage to an American classic film, Hampsten Fox is taping into nostalgia with her dish.

"Who didn't love a tuna casserole when you were growing up? We've got the tuna, the pasta, the cheese, and a few things to elevate it," she said.

LINK: For tickets & Information about CineCHEF

CineCHEF is Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Rembrandt Yard in Boulder. The Boulder International Film Festival runs through March 16, 2025.