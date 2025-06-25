Man arrested in Colorado on sexual exploitation charges after Aurora teen who went missing found in Las Vegas

A 14 year old Aurora girl who had been missing for more than a week has been found and police say a 26-year-old man was arrested in Colorado in connection with her disappearance.

Aurora police said Christian Williamson was arrested in Grand County. He is now facing charges of internet sexual exploitation of a child and internet luring of a child.

Police say he gave investigators information that she was in Las Vegas, which is where she was found.

They say there is evidence that Williamson and the girl had been communicating for months, and they expect to add more charges as that investigation continues.

Police also say they are working with Las Vegas authorities on a possible suspect in that area.