Christian McCaffrey says being on the "Madden" cover is a dream come true
Coloradan and star NFL running back Christian McCaffrey is the cover athlete for the new "Madden NFL 25" video game.
McCaffrey is coming off a season where he won Offensive Player of the Year with San Francisco 49ers. He rushed for 1,459 yards, averaging 5.4 yards a carry and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 67 passes for 564 yards and 7 touchdowns.
He reacted to the announcement by EA Sports on X Tuesday morning saying it was a "lifelong dream come true."
Madden fans can preorder the game, which comes out on Aug. 16.
Earlier this month, McCaffrey signed a two-year and $38 million extension to stay with the Niners through the 2027 season.
Christian was born in Castle Rock, Colorado, and was a star at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch. He is the son of former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.