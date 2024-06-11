Watch CBS News
Sports

Christian McCaffrey says being on the "Madden" cover is a dream come true

By Dagoberto Cordova

/ CBS Colorado

McCaffrey's personal trainer has always been impressed by Christian's drive
McCaffrey's personal trainer has always been impressed by Christian's drive 02:42

Coloradan and star NFL running back Christian McCaffrey is the cover athlete for the new "Madden NFL 25" video game.

gpzdb4iwmaaqpf3.jpg
@EAMaddenNFL

McCaffrey is coming off a season where he won Offensive Player of the Year with San Francisco 49ers. He rushed for 1,459 yards, averaging 5.4 yards a carry and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 67 passes for 564 yards and 7 touchdowns.

He reacted to the announcement by EA Sports on X Tuesday morning saying it was a "lifelong dream come true."

Madden fans can preorder the game, which comes out on Aug. 16.  

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Earlier this month, McCaffrey signed a two-year and $38 million extension to stay with the Niners through the 2027 season.

Christian was born in Castle Rock, Colorado, and was a star at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch. He is the son of former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.

Dagoberto Cordova

Dago Cordova manages CBS News Colorado's 24/7 streaming channel. That includes coverage of live news conferences, cutting clips of CBS Colorado newscasts and editing new content.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 12:50 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.