Christian Action Guild helps homeless teens for the holidays

The holidays are a time when giving comes easily but when it comes to those in need? It might not be obvious, and this year, the Christian Action Guild wants the community to consider our teens.

Located in the heart of Golden, the CAG food bank and thrift shop has been serving the Golden Community for nearly 60 years.

CBS

It launched its STAR program in 2018 (Supporting Teens at Risk) to address the needs of homeless teens in the area and is once again looking for "secret Santas", to support at-risk teens through the holidays.

"I live in this community, and I do see the individuals who just aren't aware of it," said Kelly Ivan, Executive Director of the Christian Action Guild.

Ivan says it's a common misconception, that the Golden community consists of mostly affluent families. After working for CAG for 8-years, she says there are many families in need and this year, the demand for resources in Golden is higher than ever.

"We've seen a 65 percent increase in the visits that we've had," she said. "I'd say it's not the pandemic. It's the rising cost of food."

Adam Mitchell is the Dean and Family and Student Engagement Liaison at Golden High. He has worked there for 18 years and has become like a trusted counselor.

CBS

"Very rarely are kids truly on the streets but the unaccompanied minors are what we refer to them as can be, not having a set place to stay every night. It could be a friend's house or couch surfing. We've had families staying in motels," said Mitchell.

Mitchell says of the 1400 high school students, around 400 qualify for free and reduced lunch. That means those families are living at or below the poverty line.

"When you hear places like Golden or Boulder everyone just assumes that there aren't those kids with those needs but there are still people there who struggle on the daily for food and housing and gas," he said.

According to CAG, The need for help is highest during the winter, and CAG is making access easy for both donors and homeless teens. To support a struggling high school student, Secret Santas can purchase gift cards to King Soopers, Walmart, Safeway, Target or Visa and mail or deliver them directly to GHS to the attention of "Mitch" — Adam Mitchell. In addition, residents can also support the CAG Food Pantry and Thrift store by donating through Colorado Gives Day's website at coloradogives.org.

CBS

The Christian Action Guild will be accepting donations through the end of the day Monday, Dec. 19 at its location in Golden: 1401 Ford St, Golden, CO 80401.

For more information on the STAR Program, click here: https://yourhub.denverpost.com/blog/2022/12/cag-project-star-secret-santas/299430/