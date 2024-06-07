Christi Layne named grand marshal of 2024 Coors Light Denver Pride Parade

It was only days after we spoke to an LGBTQ+ pioneer in Colorado that they were selected to lead an event they helped get started half a century ago.

Christopher "Christi Layne" Sloan walks with CBS Colorado Anchor Michelle Griego at Cheesman Park in June 2024. Sloan was named the grand marshal of 2024 PrideFest for the 50th anniversary of the first organized Pride celebration in Denver in 1974, which was held at Cheesman. CBS

Denver PrideFest named Christopher Sloan as the grand marshal on Friday for the 50th anniversary of Denver's original Pride celebration. Sloan has long been known as the legendary Christi Layne for decades, holding a revered position in both LGBTQ+ activism and entertainment circles, PushkinPR shared in its press release.

"Christi Layne played such an important role in the evolution of Denver's gay pride movement," said Rex Fuller in the press release, CEO of The Center on Colfax. "We are so grateful that 50 years after our first Pride event, Christi will lead our parade as our 2024 Grand Marshal."

Officially, Sloan will be the grand marshal of the 2024 Coors Light Denver Pride Parade. As Christi Layne, she was named Empress VI in 1979 of the Imperial Court of the Rocky Mountain Empire, "the oldest gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered organization in the state of Colorado."

When CBS Colorado Anchor Michelle Griego sat down recently with this year's grand marshal, they spoke about the effort it took in the past to advocate for the community in Denver and beyond.

"Our life and our lives are ours. Their lives and their loves are theirs. That's the equality, and that's the commonality, and try to understand the differences," Sloan previously told CBS News Colorado.

Denver PrideFest 2024 is Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23. CBS Colorado staff and talent are excited to be walking in the parade on Sunday morning to support the cause.