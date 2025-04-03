U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright talks about tariffs, nuclear energy, future of National Renewable Energy Laboratory

This week U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright came to Colorado -- where he grew up -- to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative.

Wright is opening up certain federal land -- including the National Renewable Energy Lab's campus -- to private development of data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

"People are struggling with permitting and entitlements and ... AI built in this country. What we don't want to do is make it so hard so it gets built somewhere else. So we're saying we have a bunch of land. Tell us where you would like to build on these lands. Let's make a deal," Wright said.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright visits the Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory campus on April 3, 2025. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Wright's visit to NREL comes a day after President Trump announced sweeping new tariffs -- sending stocks tumbling and fears of a recession soaring. While oil and gas imports were exempted, the energy sector still took a beating as a shortage of transformers worsened.



"We're in a period of great uncertainty right now. Great uncertainty," Wright said in an exclusive interview with Your Political Reporter Shaun Boyd.

He suggests the tariffs are about short-term pain for long term gain, pointing-out Israel immediately scrapped tariffs on U.S. goods.

"We're in a transition time."

Maybe nowhere is the transition starker than the energy sector. While NREL employees aren't part of the federal workforce, the lab is largely funded by the federal government and Trump has frozen billions of dollars for renewables.

Wright says the federal government cannot continue to collect 18% of the gross domestic product and spend 24%.

"I think you're going to see shrinkage in expenditures really across the board in the government and everything that's funded and supported by government," Wright said.

He suggests research at the Renewable Energy Lab will also likely shift to meet the explosive demand for electricity driven in large part by massive data centers and artificial intelligence.

While he supports wind and solar, he doesn't support subsidies for them, saying energy costs have risen despite billions of dollars in investment in renewables.

"Different regions are going to have different energy systems. Different states do, different countries do. That's great, but let it be driven by economics. What best delivers secure, affordable, reliable energy? That's what's key to our country."

In addition to oil, gas and coal, the new Energy Secretary plans to incentivize more geothermal and nuclear including possibly at old coal plants in Colorado.

"The electrical infrastructure's there. You've got an industrial facility there. Could a nuclear power plant be there? Absolutely. I spoke with the governor earlier today and he was pushing it, actually. A first step to try to make it so maybe nuclear would fly in Colorado."