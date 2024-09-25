Critical communications tools for Colorado's emergency responders are built in Aurora

From widespread wildfires to destructive mudslides and mountain rescues, technology is becoming more important in remote parts of Colorado.

Some of the most important tools for emergency responders and Coloradans in need are being built in Aurora.

CBS

In the industrial corner of the city, nestled between I-70 and E-470, is a 94,000 square foot facility now home to Pelsue, a Colorado-based company that's built safety products for the telecom industry for decades. Last November, Pelsue moved from Englewood to Aurora.

"What drew us to Aurora was primarily space and workforce," CEO Chris Munson said in an interview with CBS Colorado.

Inside the massive facility, nearly 100 workers assemble a variety of communications equipment, including mobile medical units, satellite trailers and safety tents. Much of the work is done by hand.

"We actually sew our own tents," Munson said. "We make all our own stuff here -- even metal fabrication. We make really cool stuff, and it does good. We help and save people."

That's evident with the small mobile communications units and trailers Pelsue makes for Verizon for its "Frontline Crisis Response" fleet, which provides remote cellular and internet service for first responders when disaster strikes.

"It's all about supporting public safety in a time of crisis," said Jared Hilzendeger, a Verizon Frontline Crisis Response team manager.

Most recently, Verizon's Pelsue-made units were deployed to support first responders at the Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County.

"Where they were set up was in a very limited, almost zero coverage area up in the canyon," Hilzendeger expplained. "This allowed them to not really be able to do command operations when they're remote in the field to now being able to do everything they would do from their office in a remote area."

Munson said Pelsue workers are building new equipment every day, and the company is growing fast. A big reason why it moved to Aurora was because of the workforce, he explained. So Pelsue is hiring. To learn more about the company and opportunities, visit Pelsue's website.

With technology always evolving, Pelsue's CEO said its important for his team to collaborate with companies like Verizon.

"In the communications space, what works today is obsolete tomorrow," Munson told CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. "What we do together, it provides that vital communication and resources for people when they really need it and when it matters."