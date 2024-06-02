Inside Verizon's secret command center: working to keep Colorado connected in emergencies

Rows and rows of computers whir loudly as they connect calls, texts and messages.

"This is where, when you think about using your wireless phone, all of that information is digitized and sent back to a facility like this for processing," said Blair Miller, Senior Director of Network Assurance for Verizon's Mountain Region.

The large room filled with hundreds of computers is part of Verizon's secret command center in Aurora. Wireless traffic for tens of thousands of its customers across Colorado – anyone using other providers to communicate with a Verizon customer -- is routed there, explained Miller.

CBS

He gave CBS News Colorado a private tour of the undisclosed facility where around-the-clock crews monitor the network, Colorado's ever-changing weather, and the status of hundreds of cell towers.

"In an emergency, this is one of our critical facilities because it does carry all of our critical communication for the community, businesses and first responders," he told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann.

While the facility in Aurora is prepared in the unlikely event of a massive, widespread outage – built with several backup systems and large generators – it's also ready for the likely localized emergencies. It's equipped with a mobile disaster fleet that can restore or provide service anywhere in the state, particularly in areas that have little to no cell coverage.

"These three [trucks] are essentially stand-alone cell sites that we can deploy if they're needed," Blair said, pointing to a row of vehicles and trailers securely parked on the property. "We can deploy these like we did after the Marshall Fire."

When flames ripped through Boulder County in 2021, cellular towers were destroyed. Verizon's mobile disaster fleet became essential, Blair said, providing satellite access until new cell towers were built years later.

"We drove this up," he said of trucks, "got it back up and had that area covered really within 24 hours."

The mobile disaster fleet is a crucial tool in times of crisis, especially for emergency responders to stay connected.

"We use these extensively with the forest service," explained Blair. "We'll use these during wildfire season, so we'll put these at a fire base camp."

From fires to floods, windstorms and blizzards. Anytime that emergency connection is needed, Blair said Verizon crews can respond.

"When we had the rockslide in Glenwood Canyon, we stepped in with CDOT to make sure they had connectivity for the people that were there clearing the rocks, getting that road back open because that was a major thoroughfare," Blair said.

As severe weather season ramps up across Colorado, engineers at the classified command center are constantly checking all the equipment. It's their mission to prevent or at least limit any outages.

"We want to give our customers peace of mind that you don't have to worry about it," said Jose Sanchez, senior engineer with Verizon. "We're here to do that. We're here for you."

All so Coloradans can stay connected.

"I think the most important tool and device we have is our cell phone," Blair said. "So, we look at it and say, 'our job is to make sure that's always working for you.'"