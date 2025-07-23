Chinese lantern festival lighting up Denver park

Four Mile Historic Park is hosting its 3rd annual Bright Nights Lantern Festival. The festival runs about 10-weeks and covers 12-acres of the park. It's an all new display every year.

"Everything is different this year. If you've come last year or the year before, you're not going to see anything you've seen before," said Kayla Amos, Marketing and Events Manager at Four Mile Historic Park.

The lanterns are large scale metal frames covered in a silk canvas and illuminated from within. Many of the structures move, and there is a whole section of interactive displays in the park.

"Some of them are so large you can walk through them. Some of them are games. There's a whole area in the back of games. One's a portal to a show that's happening in Baltimore, so we can see them and they can see us," Amos explained.

The lanterns are designed and built by Tianya Arts & Culture, which is a U.S.-based subsidiary of a Chinese company. The company's goal is to create lanterns that mix ancient techniques with innovative technologies. They put together these lantern festivals with organizations across the country.

"We've got two themes this year. The first one being Chinese Dreamland as a nod to the company Tianyu who creates these wonderful lanterns. The second nod is to us, Farm Flora and Fauna, so you're going to see things like giant fairies, 9-tale foxes right next to a giant barn that's so big you walk through," Amos said.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about Bright Nights at Four Mile Historic Park

Four Mile Historic Park's Bright Nights is open Wednesday through Sunday from July 23 to October, 5, 2025. There are three adults only nights, when the park is open to only people who are 21-years and older. Those nights are July 30, August 27, and September 17, 2025.