Chilly Colorado Thanksgiving before bitter cold and snow

A one, two Winter punch is getting set to hit Colorado just in time for Thanksgiving. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for the Denver metro area and a Winter Storm Warning for the foothills as the overall weather pattern changes for warm and mild to cold and wild!

The change will begin with an increase of clouds and colder temperatures pushing in for Thanksgiving.

With the added cloud cover high temperatures will drop about 25 to 30 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

Snow is expected to begin in the mountains and foothills late afternoon on Thursday.

As Thursday night goes on snow will spread into Denver and across the eastern plains. Most of the heavier snow will occur overnight Thursday into Friday.

The metro area may see 2 to 5 inches of snow from Thursday night into Saturday morning. While, some of our western suburbs in and near the foothills may see 4 to 10 inches of snow.

For you early season skiers or boarders the mountains will be picking my substantial snow as well. Summit county areas may see 3 to 7 inches while mountain areas from Aspen down to Crested Butte may see around 5 to 10 inches. With the bullseye for 10 to 20 inches sitting down on the southern San Juan mountains.

The Colorado Springs area may see around 3 to 6 inches with 2 to 5 inches from Pueblo into the southeast.

The snow will be accompanied by bitter cold Arctic air as well. Thanksgiving highs initially drop in several degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Then by Friday, highs will tumble even more. With highs in the 20s and teens over eastern Colorado and the mountains.

Starting on Thursday night temps will drop below freezing and not get above 32 degrees until Sunday!

We should get back to the melting mode by Monday when the 40s return to the picture.