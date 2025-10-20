Children's Hospital Colorado holds opening ceremony for playground Broncos coach Sean Payton and wife donated money to build

Children's Hospital Colorado has a new playground it says all of its young patients and their families can enjoy, and it's thanks in part to a large donation by Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton and his wife Skylene.

The hospital held an opening ceremony at the inclusive playground on Monday, and the Paytons were there in Aurora to celebrate the achievement. So were Miles the Mascot and some members of the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders.

The playground includes sensory walls and self-expression tools, as well as adaptive swings and wheelchair-friendly spaces.

"This playground was born from a simple but powerful question: What if we had a place that could allow children in our care a safe and accessible place to play, no matter their diagnosis, their mobility or their medical needs?" said Children's Hospital Colorado spokeswoman Suzy Jaeger on Monday.

The Children's Colorado Association of Volunteers also helped raise money for the project.