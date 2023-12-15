Child shot in drive-by shooting remains in ICU, Longmont police continue to search for gunman

A child who was shot and critically injured in Longmont on Wednesday night remained in the ICU on Friday. The 3-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries.

The shooting happened in a mobile home park in the southern part of the Northern Colorado city and so far no one has been arrested.

Police said the suspect or suspects were in a dark-colored sedan and opened fire at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday into a home in the Countryside Village Mobile Park. That's located on the 1400 block of South Collyer Street. On Thursday morning the home's front entrance was boarded up. The house had holiday lights dangling from the front roof.

Investigators said the home has at least 20 bullet holes.

The child is a 3-year-old girl and was hit in the torso by what police described as an "unidentified projectile." She was urgently given medical care by first police officers and then other first responders who arrived. She was then taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery. Authorities said the quick work by the first arriving police officers helped to save the girl's life.

One of the officers who provided medical care for the girl at the scene, Longmont Master Police Officer Walter (Cooper) Arvisais has released a statement:

Officer Shane Mathis arrived first and recognized the 3-year-old had been shot, and I arrived a few minutes later. Before becoming an officer, I was a flight paramedic who worked with adults and pediatrics. Due to this life experience, I was able to aid Officer Mathis in starting medical care before I arrived. A second officer, Officer Cole Wollner, arrived on the scene and advised me that the injuries to the child were significant. With this information, I was able to relay to the responding emergency crews and the receiving hospital that additional resources would be necessary for the child's care.

Once I arrived and began working to stabilize the child, Longmont Firefighter/Paramedic Chad Onthank arrived. We, along with others on scene, worked as a team to provide the best possible care in these tragic circumstances. This was a team effort involving multiple agencies.

I do not see myself as a hero. I was doing exactly what I was trained to do in these circumstances. Moving from a flight paramedic to a police officer was my next step for a different view of public safety and a way to continue to help.

I wish to extend my best wishes to the family for a speedy recovery.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact one of two Longmont police detectives: Detective Sloan-Stogsdill at (303) 651-8544 or Detective John Winship at (303) 774-3698. Police are also hoping to obtain any type of video anyone in the area may have that might be used to identify the suspect or suspects or their vehicle.

Longmont police said they are accepting donations for the family of the girl through the Longmont Emergency Fund.