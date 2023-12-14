Colorado drive-by shooting: Police officers helped save injured 3-year-old victim

A child was badly injured on Wednesday night in what police say was a drive-by shooting in Longmont. It happened in a mobile home park in the southern part of the Colorado city and so far no one has been arrested.

The front of the mobile home park where the Wednesday night shooting happened was boarded up on Thursday morning. CBS

Police said the suspect or suspects were in a dark colored sedan and opened fire at 8:01 p.m. into a home in the Countryside Village Mobile Park. That's located on the 1400 block of South Collyer Street. On Thursday morning the home's front entrance was boarded up. The house had holiday lights dangling from the front roof.

The child is a 3-year-old girl and was hit in the torso by what police described as an "unidentified projectile." She was urgently given medical care by first police officers and then other first responders who arrived. She was then taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery. Authorities said the quick work by the first arriving police officers helped to save the girl's life.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact one of two Longmont police detectives: Detective Sloan-Stogsdill at (303) 651-8544 or Detective John Winship at (303) 774-3698. Police are also hoping to obtain any type of video anyone in the area may have that might be used to identify the suspect or suspects or their vehicle.

Longmont police said they are accepting donations for the family of the girl through the Longmont Emergency Fund.