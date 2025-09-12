Child sexual abuse material mailed to residents in Northern Colorado, police investigating

Residents in Northern Colorado have been calling police after they received child sexual abuse material in the mail last week. Greeley Police says the illegal images, known as "CSAM," were mailed to residents through the United States Postal Service.

Greeley Police tells CBS News Colorado they started receiving reports on September 3rd, with multiple residents saying they found the illegal images in their mailboxes. Police say the illegal content appears to have been mailed from Canada and did not include a return address.

However, the explicit material was also paired with threats to report the recipients to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security for possession of illegal images. The threats also gave residents guidelines on how they could use cryptocurrency to pay someone in exchange for not being reported to the authorities.

The Loveland Police Department has also confirmed similar "extremely graphic" CSAM material was sent to residents in the area. The letters contain instructions for recipients to scan a QR code, visit a website, or contact a listed number to send money.

Canadian stamp on a letter containing CSAM mailed to Northern Colorado resident. Greeley Police Department

Police in Greeley believe the materials all originated from the same place, noting the stamps on the envelopes all had the same stamp from Canada.

Greeley Police asked the public not to open any CSAM if they believe that is what they received in the mail. Those who do receive any suspicious mail items are encouraged to call the non-emergency line for GPD at (970) 350-9600.

Loveland residents are encouraged to contact LPD immediately at (970) 667-2151.