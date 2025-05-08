Chickens rescued in Colorado after propane tank destroys chicken coop

Five chickens rescued after propane tank crashes into chicken coop

Five chickens rescued after propane tank crashes into chicken coop

Five chickens rescued after propane tank crashes into chicken coop

Firefighters in the foothills west of Denver rushed to a call where a propane tank had crashed into a chicken coop. On Wednesday, Evergreen Fire Rescue crews were called to a home where the tank rollover happened.

A propane tank crashed into a chicken coop in Evergreen. Evergreen Fire Rescue

When they arrived, firefighters found the propane tank had rolled down a hill and knocked over a chicken coop. They turned off the tank and began rescuing the chickens.

All five chickens were rescued and survived.

All five chickens were rescued after a propane tank crashed into a chicken coop in Evergreen. Evergreen Fire Rescue

What caused the propane tank to become dislodged and roll down the hill is being investigated.