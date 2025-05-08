Watch CBS News
Chickens rescued in Colorado after propane tank destroys chicken coop

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters in the foothills west of Denver rushed to a call where a propane tank had crashed into a chicken coop. On Wednesday, Evergreen Fire Rescue crews were called to a home where the tank rollover happened. 

evergreen-fire-rescue-chicken-coop-propane-tank-1.jpg
A propane tank crashed into a chicken coop in Evergreen. Evergreen Fire Rescue

When they arrived, firefighters found the propane tank had rolled down a hill and knocked over a chicken coop. They turned off the tank and began rescuing the chickens.

All five chickens were rescued and survived.

evergreen-fire-rescue-chicken-coop-propane-tank-3.jpg
All five chickens were rescued after a propane tank crashed into a chicken coop in Evergreen. Evergreen Fire Rescue

What caused the propane tank to become dislodged and roll down the hill is being investigated. 

