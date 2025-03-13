Cheyenne Frontier Days concert ticket sales delayed due to bot attack

Ticket purchases for Cheyenne Frontier Nights are temporarily on hold due to an issue with the event ticketing partner's platform.

Officials with Cheyenne Frontier Days said, "We want to be transparent about an unprecedented issue our ticketing partner AXS encountered during our Frontier Nights ticket on sale," stating the platform experienced a bot attack.

Cheyenne Frontier Nights is postponing ticket sales until Monday, March 17 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time. Event organizers said the AXS team is reinforcing protective measures against automated purchases to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to purchase tickets.

Officials asked for patience while they work to address the problem.