'It is going to be awesome': Cheyenne Frontier Days Chairman says event is ready to dazzle audiences

The 126th Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo is gearing up for one of its biggest events to date, and CBS News Colorado is a proud media sponsor of the family fun taking place through the end of July in Wyoming. Cheyenne Frontier Days, known as "The Daddy of 'Em All," officially kicks off on Friday, July 22 and wraps up the final night of July.

"it's a big part of Wyoming because we are the wild west," one fan of the western event told CBS News Colorado.

Cheyenne Frontier Days is not only the world's largest outdoor rodeo, but it's also the world's largest western celebration.

"It is going to be awesome," said Scott Lewis, Contract Chairman for CFD.

While ticketed events do not start until the 22nd, there are still many preparations being made that the community can come out to enjoy.

Gearing up for the rodeo, this Sunday afternoon will be the iconic Chuckwagon meals and the Cattle Drive. The cattle drive is a tradition that brings those lining the sides of the roadways in Cheyenne back into the days of the wild west when cowboys and cowgirls guided cattle through the city. Hundreds of cows and horses trot through portions of Cheyenne on their way to the rodeo grounds. The cattle drive is a tradition for many families to attend and is also a great time to see all the livestock up close and personal for free.

The Chuckwagon meals are also a staple of CFD. Visitors gather for the iconic pancake breakfasts, with children loving to douse their meal in syrup.

On Friday, July 22, the first day of ticketed fun begins on the grounds at CFD. Competitions on the rodeo grounds and tons of comfort food from vendors attract fans from surrounding states.

If you are there on opening day, make sure to keep an eye out for your CBS News Colorado team! Evening anchor Karen Leigh, morning traffic reporter Makenzie O'Keefe, evening reporter Dillon Thomas and a team of photographers will be going LIVE on the air and online from Cheyenne Frontier Days.

If you are a military veteran or an enthusiast of flight, make sure to be in Cheyenne on Wednesday the 27th. The annual Cheyenne Frontier Days airshow over FE Warren Air Force Base draws thousands every year. People gather in the morning, lining their cars bumper-to-bumper, for a chance to see some of the most talented pilots in the world show off military aircraft. The USAF Thunderbirds are returning for their annual performance which starts the show and promises to leave you in awe.

"Frontier Days was always one of our favorite shows," one Thunderbird told Dillon Thomas. In 2021.

"We have been at the show every single year since the very beginning of this team. You never see a frowning face at an airshow," they said.

While there is plenty to do for people of all ages, backgrounds and capabilities, one of the main draws of the event outside of the rodeo is the night show performances.

"We think we have a great lineup this year," Lewis said.

Musicians taking the stage at this year's event come from multiple genres and attract people from all different generations.

Brooks and Dunn, Dierks Bentley, Gabby Barrett and more could sell out crowds of more than 21,000 country fans per show.

Hip-hop artists like Nelly and Jelly Roll, and rock artists like Kid Rock will be in Cheyenne.

"Jason Aldean will probably be one of our biggest shows. The last time he was here it was a sellout crowd," Lewis said.

"[This year's lineup] is a balance between traditional old-school top-notch country and some new ones. And a little hip hop thrown in, so we have got something for everybody," Media Chairman Mike Smith said.

CBS News Colorado looks forward to having a team of journalists on-site throughout the event and hopes to see you there. If you see any of the CBS News Colorado team make sure to say hello!

"Enjoy the show, enjoy the rodeo and have a wonderful time," Lewis said.